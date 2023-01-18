The interior of the former Zellers on Sumas Way in Abbotsford. The brand will be returning locally inside Hudson’s Bay at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre. (Yelp photo)

The interior of the former Zellers on Sumas Way in Abbotsford. The brand will be returning locally inside Hudson’s Bay at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre. (Yelp photo)

Zellers returning to Abbotsford

Discount retailer set to occupy space inside Hudson’s Bay at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre

Zellers is returning to Abbotsford.

The discount retailer announced on Wednesday its chosen locations for the brand’s 25 “store experiences” launching later this year and included on that list is Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre.

Zellers will be located within the existing Hudson’s Bay at Sevenoaks.

According to a press release from Zellers, the section will include home decor, toys, baby items, apparel and pet products. There will also be a Zellers e-commerce site created along with the physical locations.

Zellers was formerly located on Sumas Way and opened in the late-’90s. It was then replaced by Target in 2013, but that brand only lasted until 2015. The former Zellers is currently occupied by Lowe’s.

Sevenoaks was formerly the home of discount retailer Kmart, but has never had a Zellers.

Other B.C. locations for the new Zellers include Kamloops (Aberdeen Mall), Surrey (Guildford Town Centre) and Vancouver (Pacific Centre).

An opening date for the Abbotsford location has not yet been revealed.

RELATED: Target to replace Zellers in Abbotsford

abbotsfordBreaking NewsRetail

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. First Nation says unique deal gives it veto power over proposed coal mine
Next story
Former B.C. principal stole $170K from Vancouver elementary school, lawsuit claims

Just Posted

A head-on collision occurred May 24, 2021 in the area of North Parallel Road and Whatcom Road in Abbotsford. A Surrey woman has now been sentenced in relation to the crash. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)
Surrey woman sentenced for 197 km/h impaired-driving crash in Abbotsford

The Pacific International Judo Tournament debuts in Abbotsford later this month.
Pacific International Judo Tournament debuting in Abbotsford

A Chilliwack man has received an 18-month conditional sentence order for his role in a dial-a-dope operation. (Black Press file)
Chilliwack man gets 18 month sentence for role in dial-a-dope operation

Abbotsford’s Maan and Jyoth Sidhu have launched a GoFundMe to fund a trip to the 2023 Junior Pan American Championships in Barbados. (Submitted)
Abbotsford’s Sidhu twins launch fundraiser for trip to Junior Pan Am Championships