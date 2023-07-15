‘You can see the passion and excitement’: Premier Eby tours downtown Chilliwack

B.C. Premier David Eby was in Chilliwack visiting locally owned businesses on Wellington Avenue and Mill Street on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Here he is seen meeting Joe Thompson (right) owner of Chilliwax Records. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

B.C. Premier David Eby was in Chilliwack touring the downtown area with local politicians and dignitaries on Saturday.

Eby popped into numerous businesses along Wellington Avenue and Mill Street where Chilliwack MLA Dan Coulter invited him to meet local business owners on July 15.

The two were joined by Mayor Ken Popove and the tour was led by Trevor McDonald, executive director with the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association (BIA). McDonald’s focus was to introduce Eby to some of the long-term local business owners.

“My first reaction is just how positive it is to see all these unique businesses and to see owner-operated shops doing well with lots of customers and lots of street traffic,” Eby said. “You can see the passion and excitement in the downtown merchants for what’s happening down here.”



Overall, it was a positive visit, but he was also in town listen to any issues merchants had about the community. One business owner said they are concerned with rents going up due to the revitalization of downtown Chilliwack, and that it will be a challenge for them financially to make ends meet.

The merchant encouraged the government to “look at ways to support merchants with rising rents to keep small businesses in place that really give character to areas like this,” Eby said.

He toured District 1881 during a previous visit and gave kudos to the City of Chilliwack, Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO) and the BIA, saying what they’ve done is “amazing.”

“It’s a real testament to a lot of hard work by them and the merchants. It’s really paying off,” Eby said.



Chilliwack has been experiencing “remarkable” population growth over the last couple of years, therefore the provincial government’s focus has been on cities like Chilliwack, Abbotsford and others in the Fraser Valley, he added.

He said it’s important for him to visit cities like Chilliwack to see firsthand how the government can support sustainable growth for them. Focussing on schools, housing and infrastructure to help those communities grow is a “key part” of the provincial government’s responsibility.

Since he was sworn in as premier in November 2022, the government has paid a lot of attention to Chilliwack. Eby has been in town for a cabinet retreat, caucus retreat, flooding announcement and most recently to announce a new Indigenous Justice Centre.

“I can’t think of any other moment where there were premiers coming to this constituency this much,” MLA Coulter said. “It’s a recognition by our government about how important Chilliwack is, its growth, how people are moving out here and the important things we need out here in such a fast-growing community.”

The premier was also in town that same day to take part in a summer fundraiser event for Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon in Ryder Lake. Funds raised will go towards campaigning for the provincial election of 2024.





