Yale Secondary Leadership 11 students give back to Abbotsford

Pupils applied for and received several Responsive Neighbourhood Small grants

Yale Secondary Leadership 11 students recently gave back to the Abbotsford community in a big way.

Students applied for and received the Responsive Neighbourhood Small grant to allow them to come up with projects they implemented locally.

Projects included one group who created self-care baskets for the homeless. They were delivered to the Salvation Army Outreach Program to pass on to those in most need.

Another group also put together care packages for Sara For Women transition house, while another dropped off gift baskets to our ambulance paramedics to thank them for all they do.

Other groups decided to give back to local elementary schools. One group read the book Have You Filled Your Bucket Today to children at Irene Kelleher School and gave each student a take home bucket filled with fun activities and supplies they can use. The group also put together supply bins for classes at Godson Elementary school for the classes and the kids.

For more on the grants, visit neighbourhoodsmallgrants.ca/our-grants/neighbourhood-small-grants.

