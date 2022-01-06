Yale Leadership students helped raise money and goods prior to the holiday break. (Submitted)

Yale Leadership students raise thousands for local charities

Grade 12 students help collect funds for flood relief, Salvation Army and more

Yale Secondary students helped make the holiday season a little bit better for those in need.

Leadership 12 program students at the Abbotsford school held four different fundraisers in mid-December, collecting money, food and goods prior to the holiday break.

The most significant donation was $3,885 for Abbotsford flood relief to the Red Cross, that amount was then tripled by the Red Cross to make it a total of $11,655.

A Krispy Kreme donut sale saw students raise $1,347 for BC Children’s Hospital and $452 for the Crystal Gala Foundation.

Leadership students also helped create a school-wide food drive, which raised over $1,200 and a significant amount of food. Around the same time a clothing drive also took place, with a number of boxes of donated items brought to the local Salvation Army.

Leadership 12 students thanked the community for their support of the events and hope to continue to help out in 2022.

RELATED: Yale Secondary Leadership students give back to Abbotsford

Leadership students raised close to $1,400 to be donated to the BC Children’s Hospital. (Submitted)

The Crystal Gala Foundation received $452 from Yale Leadership students. (Submitted)

Clothing was donated to the Salvation Army. (Submitted)

