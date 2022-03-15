Enrolment in the Yale Hockey Academy in Abbotsford will see an increase of about $3,000 per student in the coming school year.

Yale Hockey Academy enrolment costs to rise by about $3,000 per player

Program is still the most affordable in the country, says Abbotsford superintendent

The cost of joining the Yale Hockey Academy in Abbotsford is set to rise by about $3,000 a year.

The board of education voted unanimously to raise the cost of the program at their March 8 meeting, as costs to run the program are increasing.

The academy is hiring two additional coaches, and a wall is being installed at Summit Ice that will accomodate instruction. The program is also expanding, requiring more adminisitrative costs.

Even with the increase to families, superintendent Kevin Godden told the board that Yale Hockey Academy will remain the most affordable program of its kind in Canada.

Many of the players in the program come from outside of B.C. Those students also pay the enrolment fee for out-of-province or international students.

The academy needed to have their fees solidified earlier than other academies within the district. Those fees will be looked at later in the school year.

The fees are going from about $15,000 to about $18,300.

