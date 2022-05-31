Andrew Heidrich is a big winner from a scratch ticket he picked up at a FreschCo in Abbotsford. (Submitted photo)

‘Wow!’: Abbotsford man wins big on scratch-and-win ticket

Winner didn’t believe what he saw until total lit up on machine display

An Abbotsford man has won $500,000 from a Mystery Multiplier Scratch and Win ticket.

At first glance, Andrew Heidrich was in disbelief that he had won that much money, but upon further inspection, his reaction quickly shifted to awe.

“I scratched it and thought, ‘Yeah, right.’ I went and scanned the ticket myself and saw the amount on the little black box and thought, ‘Oh, wow!’” he said.

Heidrich purchased the winning ticket after stopping to pick up an item at FreschCo on South Fraser Way. After realizing the item was sold out, he instead purchased the lottery ticket and checked it shortly after.

The first person to discover the news about Heidrich’s win was his dad, who exclaimed: “Good for you!”

Heidrich is looking forward to living more comfortably and plans to upgrade his vehicle.

“I plan to just keep living life one day at a time but will worry a bit less about how much some things cost,” he said.

One word Heidrich uses to describe how it feels to win half a million dollars?

“Wow!”

