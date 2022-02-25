Women walking across Canada to raise awareness for MMIW pass through Chilliwack

‘Maybe it’ll stir up some tips to help bring our girls home,’ says Krista Fox

Krista Fox starts her 17.5-kilometre journey from Squiala First Nation to Cheam First Nation as part of a cross-Canada walk on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. She, along with Lindsey Bishop, both of Saskatchewan, are doing the 7,426-kilometre walk to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Two women walking across Canada to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women (MMIW) made their way through Chilliwack on Friday.

“In the last couple of months, I can’t believe the number of people that have said to me, ‘What is MMIW?’” Krista Fox said. “People still aren’t aware.”

Fox, who’s from North Battleford, Sask., began her journey which she’s calling ‘Krista’s Kilometres’ a week ago in Victoria. She was going to do the walk alone, but invited Lindsey Bishop to join her.

Bishop’s sister, 30-year-old Megan Gallagher, was last seen in Saskatoon in September 2020. Fox’s close family friend, 31-year-old Ashley Morin, went missing from North Battleford in July 2018. Both women are still missing.

Fox and Bishop met in 2021 when Fox walked 100 kilometres from North Battleford to Saskatoon in honour of Morin.

The two are being joined by Morin’s mother, Diane Morin, for the 7,426-kilometre journey which is expected to take 10 months to complete.

Lindsey Bishop (left) and Krista Fox put signs and a red dress on their vehicle before starting their 17.5-kilometre journey from Squiala First Nation to Cheam First Nation as part of a cross-Canada walk on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. The two are from Saskatchewan and are doing the 7,426-kilometre walk to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

On Friday, Feb. 25 they were walking 17.5 kilometres from Squiala First Nation in Chilliwack to Cheam First Nation.

Fox said she’s doing it for all missing and murdered Indigenous people, including her grandson who was killed two years ago.

Their cross-country journey began on Friday, Feb. 18 in Victoria. That day marked Fox’s 54th birthday and what would have been her grandson’s 16th birthday.

“He was my birthday present.”

She’s doing the walk not just to raise awareness for MMIW, but to also connect families of missing and murdered Indigenous people and to advocate for more resources from the government.

“A few years ago there were some recommendations that were brought out on how we can work on this together with the government on helping to end this genocide and nothing has happened.

“There’s no resources, there’s nobody I can turn to when I’m having a rough day,” she said tearing up while speaking about her grandson.

She and Bishop have been taking turns walking while the other drives. Their white SUV was adorned with several fluorescent signs and a red dress.

“I didn’t want to be here, but nothing was being done and we needed to do something. It was the only thing I could come up with. I have two feet and a heartbeat… maybe it’ll stir up some tips to help bring our girls home.”

Before their journey began, Fox and Diane Morin went to the Highway of Tears and spent a full day walking from Prince George to Vanderhoof.

Krista Fox starts her 17.5-kilometre journey from Squiala First Nation to Cheam First Nation as part of a cross-Canada walk on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. She, along with Lindsey Bishop, both of Saskatchewan, are doing the 7,426-kilometre walk to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

So far, the support has been good.

On social media, folks are coming together to talk about it and to support them which has made discussing MMIW a lot easier, she said.

“That’s been really beautiful about this.”

To follow their journey, go to Facebook pages ‘Krista’s Kilometres for MMIW’ and ‘Lindsey’s journey to raise awareness for MMIW2S.’ Additionally, folks can donate to support the walk at gofundme.com/f/vr84yd-kristas-kilometres-for-mmiw. You can also follow their journey at tiktok.com/@kristafox68.

– with files from Christine van Reeuwyk

