An Abbotsford Police vehicle was hit head-on by a fleeing driver March 3, 2022 in Abbotsford. The driver has now been sentenced. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)

Woman who hit cop car head-on in Abbotsford gets 1 year probation

Crystal Cole was in a stolen rental vehicle when she rammed police vehicle

A woman has been sentenced to a year of probation for an incident in Abbotsford in which she hit a police car head-on while she was in a stolen rental vehicle.

Crystal Cole, 41, was recently sentenced in Surrey provincial court after previously pleading guilty to stealing a vehicle and assaulting a peace officer.

A third charge – assault with a weapon – was stayed at sentencing.

The incident took place on March 3, 2022. On that day at about 1 p.m., a call came in from a citizen who said an unknown vehicle was on their property in the 4200 block of Lefeuvre Road, just north of Downes Road.

When police arrived, the vehicle was gone, but checks of the licence plates confirmed it was an overdue rental vehicle that was in the process of being reported stolen to police.

A patrol officer then located the vehicle at the end of Layman Avenue, east of Lefeuvre not far from where the car was first seen.

Police at the time said the officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off and rammed head-on into the police car.

The suspect vehicle was not driveable, and the officer, who had minor injuries, conducted an arrest at gunpoint. More officers arrived on the scene, and all four occupants were taken into custody.

In addition to Cole being charged, one of the passengers – Randi-Lynn Cole, 30 – was arrested on outstanding warrants for theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property in Surrey from May 2021.

At the time of her sentencing for the Abbotsford incident, Crystal Cole was also sentenced to a 30-day conditional sentence and one year of probation on charges of stealing a vehicle and fraud in Surrey.

She also has several charges still before the courts in Surrey for theft, possession of stolen property, assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose on March 17, 2022.


