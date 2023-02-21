IHIT and Richmond RCMP are investigating after the bodies of a 43-year-old woman and 14-year-old girl were discovered Feb. 20. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Woman, teen girl found dead inside Richmond home

Homicide team says the two were related

B.C.’s homicide team is investigating the deaths of a middle-aged woman and teen girl, whose bodies were found in Richmond Monday (Feb. 20).

Mounties were called to a home in the 6500-block of Barnard Drive following a report of a dead woman. When they arrived, they discovered two bodies instead – that of a 43-year-old woman and of a 14-year-old girl.

RCMP say the two were related, but have not identified them to allow time for investigators to notify family first.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case. They say the incident was likely isolated and that there are no outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

