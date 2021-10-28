(Pxhere)

(Pxhere)

Woman stabbed with hypodermic needle in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to ‘random and unprovoked’ assault

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested after another woman was stabbed with a hypodermic needle in Vancouver on Wednesday (Oct. 27) evening.

According to Vancouver police, a 23-year-old woman was leaving a coffee shop near Main and East Pender streets at around 5:30 p.m. when she was stabbed with the needle.

Police believe that it was a “random and unprovoked” assault.

“Investigators believe the woman may have been followed out of the coffee shop and confronted by the suspect, who then stabbed her with the dirty needle,” said Sgt. Steve Addison. “Because we don’t know what was in the needle and whether there will be any long-term health impacts, the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.”

The 35-year-old suspect was known to police. She has been released with a promise to attend court at a later date.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver

Previous story
TRAFFIC: Highway 1 crash in Langley blocking multiple lanes
Next story
Chilliwack Halloween House delights visitors with spooky walk-through experience

Just Posted

A map showing the daily rate of infection per 100,000 by health area in the Lower Mainland. North Chilliwack had the highest at 38, followed by Rural Abbotsford at 35.
BCCDC: Rural Abbotsford, North Chilliwack most COVID-infected areas in Lower Mainland

A vehicle incident westbound on Highway 1 at the 216th Street exit is causing traffic Thursday morning, Oct. 28, 2021. (Google photo)
TRAFFIC: Highway 1 crash in Langley blocking multiple lanes

George Jacob has been named the new executive director of Tabor Village in Abbotsford.
New executive director named for Tabor Village in Abbotsford

The Blais family is back with their popular Halloween house display. Kipp Manor is open at the corner of Kipp Avenue and Stanley Street in Chilliwack. (submitted photo)
Chilliwack Halloween House delights visitors with spooky walk-through experience