Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Woman loses appeal in Surrey animal cruelty case

Armed with a warrant, the SPCA removed 69 cats and ‘15 or 16’ dogs from her property on Colebrook Road

A Surrey woman has lost an appeal of her 2018 conviction for animal cruelty in a case where 69 cats and more than a dozen dogs were removed from a large farm property on Colebrook Road.

Xin Ying Zhou was 51 at the time of her trial in provincial court and testified through an interpreter. Her appeal, heard by Justice Paul Riley in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, alleged a miscarriage of justice based on “ineffective assistance of her trial counsel.”

Riley dismissed her appeal, concluding in his March 8 reasons for judgment that Zhou “failed to show a reasonable probability that the conduct of trial counsel impacted on either the reliability of the verdict, or the fairness of the trial, in a manner that would give rise to a miscarriage of justice.”

Zhou was convicted of animal cruelty – causing, permitting, or allowing distress to a number of cats and dogs – under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, related to animals under her care at an acreage property on Colebrook Road in February 2016.

READ ALSO: 5-day trial to be set in Surrey mayor’s public mischief case

READ ALSO: Surrey motorist loses distracted driving conviction appeal

READ ALSO: Whalley church arsonist to be sentenced April 8

The court heard Zhou operated an animal boarding business on Partridge Crescent in Surrey before relocating to Colebrook Road in late 2015, where she kept animals in a house, and two outbuildings referred to in court as the “cat barn” and the “dog barn.”

Armed with a warrant, the SPCA removed 69 cats and “15 or 16” dogs from the property.

Of the 69 cats removed, roughly half of them had upper respiratory tract infections, 20 per cent had herpes, and 27 per cent were infected with calicivirus.

Eight of the 15 or 16 dogs removed from the property had gastrointestinal parasites.

Zhou testified she didn’t have a license to breed pets but she admitted to breeding on a “non-commercial basis.”

“She had done commercial breeding of pets for 20 years in China, and wanted to get back into that business in Canada,” Riley noted in his reasons. “She found an investor and purchased the Colebrook Road property for that purpose.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

animal crueltyBC Supreme CourtSurrey

Previous story
VIDEO: Section of highway north of Lytton collapses

Just Posted

City council has approved a light-up bench for the inside of Abbotsford Community Library in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board, which is covering the initial costs.
Light-up bench approved for inside of Abbotsford Community Library

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino speaks at a press conference at Seabird Island on Wednesday (March 9). Mendicino announced $3.1 million in funding for crime prevention programs for Agassiz-area First Nations youth. (Adam Louis/Observer)
Canada Public Safety Minister announces funding for Seabird Island youth programs

Abbotsford gymnasts impressed at the recent Christy Fraser Memorial in Langley and now prepare for the Twisters Invitational from March 24 to 27 in Chilliwack. (Terry Sue - Media North)
Abbotsford gymnasts excel in Langley, prepare for meet in Chilliwack

The Abbotsford Canucks power play scored three times and Spencer Martin stopped all the shots he faced to earn a 3-0 win over Toronto on Wednesday (March 9). (Photo by Thomas Skrlj/Toronto Marlies)
Power play fuels Abbotsford Canucks to shutout win over Toronto