Woman found dead in Kelowna warned that she may be murdered days before

Austyn Godfrey posted an Instagram story saying ‘If I wind up dead it’s because of this guy’

Austyn Godfrey’s photo from Instagram.

Austyn Godfrey’s photo from Instagram.

The woman who was found dead at the Glenmore dog park on Jan. 16, posted a call for help shortly before her body was discovered, according to a friend.

“She literally posted ‘if I wind up dead it is ‘cause of this guy’ ” said Matt Kennedy, a friend from Austyn Godfrey’s hometown of Kingston, Ontario.

Kennedy said that she had posted the story on her Instagram page. She also posted screenshots of messages between her and the ‘guy’ that she was concerned about.

Kennedy was shocked to learn of her death and told Black Press Media that they only hung out a few times back in Kingston and were not close.

The Serious Crime Unit is investigating Godfrey’s death as suspicious. The RCMP is working with the BC Coroners Service to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Black Press Media has contacted Kelowna RCMP in regards to the man Godfrey was concerned about, but has not yet had a response.

Anyone who may have had any contact with Austyn Godfrey in the days and hours leading up to 8:30 a.m. on Sunday Jan.16, is asked to call the tip line at 250-470-6236.

To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Discovery of body at Kelowna park terrifies dog owners

READ MORE: RCMP identify body found at Kelowna dog park as Ontario woman

READ MORE: Woman’s body found at Kelowna dog park

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kelownamurder

Previous story
B.C. doubles COVID relief grants, up to $20K for businesses still shuttered by restrictions
Next story
Thousands of B.C. health workers take sick days as COVID-19 spreads

Just Posted

The BC RCMP’s Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response team is on scene at a drug-making operation on Lefeuvre Road just north of Starr Road in northwest Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
BC RCMP team investigates drug ‘super lab’ in rural Abbotsford

Abbotsford’s Frans Burggraaf won $50,000 in a Lotto 6/49 draw in September. (Submitted)
Abbotsford’s Frans Burggraaf wins $50,000 in Lotto 6/49 draw

Abbotsford’s W.J. Mouat Secondary School and Yale Secondary School are both functionally closed until Monday (Jan. 24)
Pair of Abbotsford schools functionally close

Cady Arnold, customer service specialist with Prospera, and Archway staff Cassie Coers and Wanda Phillips display the many gifts that were contributed for local youth over the holidays as part of the Angel Tree Project.
Angel Tree Project in Abbotsford delivers gifts to 70 youths over the holidays