Police found a woman deceased in a vehicle on a residential street in Pitt Meadows on Monday evening. (Special to The News)

Police found a woman deceased in a vehicle on a residential street in Pitt Meadows on Monday evening. (Special to The News)

Woman found dead in car in Pitt Meadows

Cause of death unknown, pending coroner’s report

A person was found dead in a car on a quiet residential street in Pitt Meadows on Monday night.

Ridge Meadows RCMP went to the 19900 block of 190th Street in response for a “check well-being” call, and a person was found deceased in a vehicle, said spokesperson Julie Klaussner.

The victim is a 30-year-old woman. At this time the cause of death is unknown, pending a coroner’s report, she added.

Residents of the street, which is one street west of the Wesbrooke seniors facility, report there was a large police presence there, for more than four hours, and it went late into the evening as investigators did their work.

Klaussner said the investigation is still in its early stages, and Ridge Meadows is being assisted by the RCMP’s investigational support team.

The News will report more details as they become available.

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows RCMP Profiles series: Being the New Guy

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge vet has big snakes that need homes

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple RidgePitt MeadowsRCMP

Previous story
SCARED STRAIGHT: Overdose episode turns B.C. man’s life around
Next story
New mobile service in Abbotsford monitors drug use to prevent overdoses and death

Just Posted

,,,,,
Abbotsford’s Stacey Irwin rises to role of Abbotsford Airshow board chair

Chilliwack RCMP are hoping someone can identify this man who allegedly threatened another driver with a hammer during a road rage incident. (RCMP handout)
Hammer wielded during alleged Chilliwack road rage incident

Saada Mohammed, a harm reduction worker with Lookout Health and Housing Society, at the new mobile overdose-prevention service in Abbotsford. (Photo: Fraser Health)
New mobile service in Abbotsford monitors drug use to prevent overdoses and death

Simranpreet Anand’s “Scorched textiles.”
New exhibitions coming to The Reach Gallery in Abbotsford