Witnesses to Highway 3 crash near Manning Park asked to come forward

Someone picked up a seriously injured motorcycle rider and police need more information

BC Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses and dash camera video of a crash that occurred on Highway 3 near Manning Park on May 23, 2022.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., a multi-vehicle collision occurred about 10 km west of Manning Park Lodge, or about 48 km east of Hope.

Specifically, police would like to speak with a witness who assisted and transported a motorcycle rider to meet a BC Ambulance. The motorcycle rider suffered significant injury in the collision. This witness is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Keremeos at 250-499-2250.

Anyone who observed the collision, witnessed any pre-collision driving or has dash board camera video to support the ongoing investigation into this crash is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Keremeos at 250-499-2250 or email the lead investigator directly at: Matthew.Kinshela@RCMP-grc.gc.ca

Related: Three die in fiery truck collision on Highway 3 near Princeton

Related: Driver killed in Highway 3 crash near Keremeos

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com