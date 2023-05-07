The Mission RCMP is reminding the public not to engage with alleged criminals, and to let the police be the ones in harm’s way. (Mission Record file photo)

The Mission RCMP is reminding the public not to engage with alleged criminals, and to let the police be the ones in harm’s way. (Mission Record file photo)

Witnesses detain alleged group of thieves at shopping mall in Mission

Mission RCMP reminds public to observe and report crimes and not get involved for safety reasons

A group of alleged thieves were stopped in the act by witnesses in Mission on Saturday.

The group had been seen shoplifting at the Junction Shopping Centre, and several customers tried to detain them and called police.

A few suspects initially got away into a waiting rental moving truck, and a few were successfully stopped by the onlookers. The moving truck was promptly stopped by Mission RCMP, who also arrived on scene to arrest the theft suspects left behind at the mall.

After further investigation, Mission RCMP Const. Harrison Mohr said the truck was also returned to the rental agency.

But he had a word of warning for the public, as well.

“While we are thankful for the efforts of the good citizens that stepped in to try to stop these suspects, we really want to remind the public that the best way they can help police is to observe and report,” Mohr said. “People who commit criminal acts may resort to desperate measures to try to get away, and it’s not worth the risk of a member of the public getting hurt while trying to stop them.”

Mohr did have some advice for those who witness crimes. He said to take note of a clothing description, a license plate, or grab a photo if it’s safe to do so.

“If through investigation we can identify a suspect, it’s often not crucial to actually arrest them right then and there.”

Breaking News

