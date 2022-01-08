Witness to aftermath of fatal Walnut Grove shooting had trouble reporting it to 911

One man is dead following a Friday afternoon shooting at the intersection of 88th Ave. and 202nd St. in Langley’s Walnut Grove neighbourhood. (file)

A witness to the aftermath of a fatal shooting at a busy Langley intersection on Friday afternoon had difficulty getting through to 911.

Just before 2 p.m. Langley RCMP officers were called to the intersection of 88th Ave. and 202nd St. after a report of a shooting was received.

Police said an adult male victim was located suffering from gunshot wounds, who succumbed to his injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the investigation.

An IHIT statement said the shooting appeared to be targeted.

One witness, a long-time Langley resident who asked to remain anonymous, told the Langley Advance Times he was at a sandwich shop at 88th Avenue and 202nd St. when a woman burst in the front door “screaming frantically that there had been a shooting and this was no joke.”

She asked for someone to call 911 and when he did, the witness said he got a recorded message that call volumes were higher than normal and asking people to remain on the line.

“After about 20 to 30 seconds, a 911 operator responded and was suggesting to put me on hold,” the witness described.

“I interrupted her and said somebody had been shot. She then tried to dispatch me to the RCMP and after multiple times trying to connect [she] could not. After a minute or so, she advised me to remain on the line as I heard the continual click of her not connecting to the RCMP. She asked me to stay on the line again and I told her the first police car had just arrived.”

From the back of the shop, the witness could see the victim, who appeared to have been wounded in the head and stomach.

“He was not moving and shortly afterwards, the police covered his body with a yellow tarp.”

Other witnesses said the shooting happened after a car collided with another vehicle.

A bullet hole was visible in the windshield of one of the crashed cars.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

