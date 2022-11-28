A snowplow works to shift snow off of a highway. Environment Canada is forecasting that much of southwestern B.C. could see snow on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

A snowplow works to shift snow off of a highway. Environment Canada is forecasting that much of southwestern B.C. could see snow on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Winter weather expected to strike southwestern B.C. this week

Snow forecast Tuesday night, with possibility of freezing rain in some areas Wednesday

Communities in southwestern B.C. will usher out November with a sprinkling of snow, if Environment Canada predictions prove true.

The weather agency is forecasting snow for Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and the Sunshine Coast beginning Tuesday afternoon. It’s expected to fall heaviest overnight, before turning to rain early Wednesday morning.

In the Fraser Valley, where things will likely be colder, that rain could be freezing, Environment Canada says. It hasn’t made specific snowfall predictions for the region, but says it could be “significant.”

On Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, up to 15 cm of snow is forecast for inland areas, while coastal communities are more likely to see rain.

Environment Canada is warning the combined rain and snowfall will likely mean poor driving conditions.

Things are expected to improve by midday Wednesday.

