Environment Canada: Winter storm warning continues across Lower Mainland

Mix of rain, snow, freezing rain and heavy winds from now through Friday

Crystal Schick/Yukon News

A mix of rain, snow, freezing rain and heavy winds will be hitting the Lower Mainland from now until Friday, Environment Canada says. Their winter storm warning continues to Jan. 7, as the low pressure system hits B.C.’s south coast.

Metro Vancouver, Abbotsford and Chilliwack can expect another 5 centimetres of snow this morning, while up to 40 centimetres is expected to fall near Hope, up to 25 centimetres near Howe Sounds and up to 35 centimetres from Squamish to Whistler.

In Metro Vancouver, 30 to 50 millimetres of rain is expected to fall, starting this afternoon through Friday morning, with a risk of freezing rain.

Freezing rain is expected to hit Fraser Valley and the southeast portions of Metro Vancouver tonight (including Surrey).

Environment Canada warns the icy and slippery roads will make travel conditions hazardous.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous.”

Winds of 50 kilometres an hour, gusting up to 70 kilometres an hour, will begin Friday morning for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound. This may cause reduced visibility in the Fraser Valley from blowing now.

