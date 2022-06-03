The winning BC/49 ticket from the June 1st draw was purchased in Abbotsford.

Winning $2M lottery ticket purchased in Abbotsford

If you had a ticket in the BC/49 lottery for Wednesday (June 1), you might want to check your numbers.

The winning $2 million ticket was sold in Abbotsford, according to the BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) website.

The winning numbers for the draw were 1, 10, 14, 45, 48, 49 and the bonus 35.

BC/49 is drawn every Wednesday and Saturday night with a main jackpot prize of $2 million.

Earlier this week, BCLC announced that Abbotsford resident Andrew Heidrich had won $500,000 on a Mystery Multiplier Scratch and Win ticket.

Lottery

