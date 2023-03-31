One of the dairy cows that was rescued during the flooding of Abbotsford’s Sumas Prairie birthed her own calf on Nov. 8, 2022 at Phillip Graham’s dairy farm. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News file)

Abbotsford News reporters up for four awards from B.C. Yukon Community News Media Association

Ben Lypka and Jessica Peters named as finalists in annual Ma Murray Awards, to be announced May 4

The staff at Abbotsford News are up for four Ma Murray newspaper awards for 2023.

The annual industry awards are announced each spring by the B.C. and Yukon Community NewsMedia Association (BCYCNA).

The News is a finalist for the Special Section Award for a section published last November called Stronger Together. The 24-page section marked one year since the devastating flooding experienced across the Sumas Prairie, and included stories of resilience and rebuilding the region.

Reporter Jessica Peters is a finalist for the Feature Article Award for: Life carries on at Abbotsford dairy farm where 200 cows died. That story was based on a visit to Phillip Graham’s dairy farm, coincidentally during the birth of a calf. It ran in the Stronger Together special section.

Peters is also a finalist for the Columnist Award, based on two columns published in 2022. One was titled The magic of Christmas isn’t so unbelievable, is it? The second column was about being released from B.C. Cancer care, marking five years of cancer survivorship.

Reporter Ben Lypka is also a finalist for the Multimedia Feature Story Award for: Vancouver Canucks draft and development and what it means for Abbotsford. The story analyzed draft picks and development at the NHL and AHL level.

The winners in each category will be announced by the BCYCNA on May 4. This year’s awards will not include an official awards presentation.

READ MORE: Stronger Together Special Section

