The West Kiskatinaw River wildfire (G70645) burns in the District of Tumbler Ridge, B.C. in this Thursday, June 8, 2023 handout image provided by the BC Wildfire Service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC Wildfire Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Winds fan northeast B.C. wildfire, but aid crews working to save Tumbler Ridge

5 wildfires of note are among more than 80 blazes throughout B.C.

Hundreds more properties have been ordered evacuated after high winds fanned a massive wildfire in northeastern British Columbia that is the second largest in the province’s history.

The Peace River Regional District issued the latest order covering 370 more properties in remote areas north of Fort St. John Monday as winds whipped up the 4,660-square-kilometre Donnie Creek blaze.

The BC Wildfire Service says more than 140 people are working to contain the lightning-caused wildfire that was sparked on May 12, and is now surpassed in size by only the 2017 Plateau Fire at 5,210 square kilometres.

The service says winds responsible for the weekend trouble between Fort St. John and Fort Nelson aided firefighters on a separate blaze to the south, which prompted Thursday’s evacuation of the entire northeastern community of Tumbler Ridge.

Gusts there have kept the nearly 200-square-kilometre West Kiskatinaw River fire away from the threatened community of 2,400, although the evacuation order remains in effect.

Environment Canada is calling for showers in the northeast on Tuesday, with between five and 10 millimetres of rain in the Fort St. John area, although the weather office says there is also a risk of gusty winds and lightning.

In all, five wildfires of note are among more than 80 blazes throughout B.C.

That includes the stubborn 2.5-square-kilometre fire burning in steep terrain above Highway 4 on Vancouver Island, forcing the continued closure of the main route to Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet.

A statement from the Ministry of Transportation on Monday says there’s no estimate for when the route might reopen, and an update on the condition of the highway is expected Tuesday.

It says the province is assessing slope conditions and the danger of trees and debris tumbling down to the route that’s been closed for a week.

Convoys of trucks are scheduled twice each day to deliver gas, food and other essential goods to the cut-off communities using a rough, four-hour detour.

All other drivers are asked to travel only for essential purposes.

READ ALSO: Highway 4 remains closed east of Port Alberni, no estimate for re-opening

READ ALSO: Many Quebec fire evacuees allowed to return home as situation improves: premier

bcwildfire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver family who lost son to overdose donates $20 million to recovery centre
Next story
B.C. Premier ‘nervous’ about foreign bid for Teck’s steelmaking coal business

Just Posted

There were six separate convocation ceremonies held at the athletic centre gymnasium in Abbotsford from June 13 to 15 for graduates at the University of the Fraser Valley. (UFV photo)
More than 2,300 graduate from UFV as ceremonies return to Abbotsford campus

The archives of the Abbotsford Sumas & Matsqui News show a slice of life from 100 years ago.
100 Years Ago: A wedding, a funeral and a murder update in Abbotsford’s archives

Celeste Hoeden of Abbotsford has released the book To Resurrect the True Self.
Abbotsford woman releases book about spiritual journey

The Pennask Summit on the Okanagan Connector experienced snow on Sunday morning (June 18) following a special weather statement from Environment Canada. (DriveBC)
Snowing in June: Okanagan Connector experiences snow, more on the way