Wind starting to topple trees, break branches in Abbotsford

No wind warning in effect, but drought-weakened trees at risk during any wind speed, says BC Hydro

Trees that aren’t showing any obvious signs of drought damage can still be susceptible during windstorms, says BC Hydro. This tree on Simon Avenue in Abbotsford toppled over in a light windstorm on Thursday morning. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford emergency workers are dealing with a transformer on fire in Sumas Prairie.

The fire is in the 3800 block of McDermott Road and the road is closed while they work on it.

Abbotsford Police shared out the information on their social media channels, asking the public to avoid the area to allow BC Hydro to access the area, and to avoid being stuck in traffic.

Abbotsford emergency services are responding to a transformer on fire, with power lines down in the 3800 block of McDermott Rd. #RoadClosure; please avoid the area and the hazard to allow emergency vehicles and Hydro to access the area, and to avoid getting stuck in traffic. — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) October 27, 2022

Meanwhile, a number of outages are being reported across the Fraser Valley, as wind moves through the region.

Trees are starting to blow down in areas, including on Simon Ave. outside the Abbotsford News office. Environment Canada and BC Hydro both issued warnings this week for the incoming weather. However, on Thursday morning, there was no wind warning in effect in the Fraser Valley.

BC Hydro warned that this year’s storm season could be particularly damaging as drought-weakened trees are more likely to snap or topple and land on power lines. They said there will be “significant damage” during storms this fall and winter, with trees and branches uprooting and snapping due to drought damage.

“Trees that have been impacted by the drought will not show immediate visible effects. However, drought conditions have impacted the small structural roots that provide trees with stability, making them more susceptible to wind of any speed,” BC Hydro said.

Watch this story for weather updates throughout the day (Oct. 27).

Do you have images of wind damage to share? Email newsroom@abbynews.com.

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Breaking NewsNews and WeatherWeather