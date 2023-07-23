East Adams Lake wildfire. (Shuswap Emergency Program/Facebook)

East Adams Lake wildfire. (Shuswap Emergency Program/Facebook)

UPDATE: Wildfire north of Chase over 1,700 hectares

Evacuation alerts were issued by TNRD, CSRD, and Adams Lake Indian Band

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.

The East Adams Lake wildfire is nearly 1,800 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service says the blaze was very active yesterday. The terrain is preventing safe access for ground crews to fight the fire and ground personnel will only respond to the fire when it is safe to do so.

ORIGINAL 9:40 a.m

The East Adams Lake wildfire, north of Chase continues to grow and is estimated at 724 hectares.

The fire has been burning since July 12. BC Wildfire Service says terrain has been a challenge for ground crews to access the blaze.

A single property was placed on evacuation alert on July 20 by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District. Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued an alert on the same day for properties from 2597 to 2900 Rawson Road. Alerts are also in place in Adams Lake Indian Reserve.

READ MORE: Wildfire south of Kamloops reaches 1,800 hectares

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresKamloops

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Eastern Fraser Valley transit strike ends; first stop, HandyDART customers
Next story
Man arrested after vehicle crosses Peace Arch border in Surrey, catches fire

Just Posted

Keira McKenzie, 15, and MLA Dan Coulter hold toys, pyjamas and art kits that will be given to kids at BC Children’s Hospital as part of Keira’s ‘Christmas in July’ toy drive. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack burn survivor, 15, holds toy drive for BC Children’s Hospital

Court of Appeal and Supreme Court in Vancouver. (Anna Burns/Black Press Media)
Case dismissed against former Abbotsford cop accused of sex assault of 3 minors

A 215-hectare wildfire is being held near Mission, just north of Davis Lake. The fire was discovered at approximately 8 p.m. on July 5 and was out of control for almost three weeks. /BC Wildfire Service Photo
Davis Lake wildfire near Mission being held at 215 hectares

Four Abbotsford players will be competing at the upcoming U19 Canadian Rugby Championships.
Four Abbotsford players competing at U19 Canadian Rugby Championships