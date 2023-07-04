A wildfire has been reported close to Shea Lake near the Coquihalla Highway. (BC Wildfire Services)

A wildfire has been reported close to Shea Lake near the Coquihalla Highway. (BC Wildfire Services)

UPDATE: Wildfire near Coquihalla Highway being held, caused by lightning

The blaze is close to Shea Lake

UPDATE 7/5 7:00 a.m.

The Shea Lake wildfire is now being held, according to BC Wildfire Services, meaning its unlikely to spread.

Lightning caused the fire to ignite.

Original

A new wildfire has been discovered close to the Coquihalla Highway.

The blaze, currently sitting at 0.009 hectares, was found close to Shea Lake south of Merritt at 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

It is deemed out of control at this time and the cause is unknown.

READ MORE: Teenager dies following mountain biking crash at Big White

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayKelownaOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Two years on the run: Abbotsford stray dog safely caught by tracking team
Next story
External report on ousted AFN chief Archibald found harassment, wrongdoing

Just Posted

The floodwaters that swept over Abbotsford’s Sumas Prairie, starting on Nov. 14, destroyed Ripples Winery on Tolmie Road along with houses and barns on the property. (Photo by Caroline Mostertman)
Funding approved for high-water warning system in Abbotsford

The scene of a four-vehicle crash on the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge where this Chrysler 300 collided with three vehicles on July 8, 2023. (Sukh Mattu)
‘He looked right at me’: Langley victim tells story of head-on crash on Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge

Hwy 5, Great Bear Snowshed looking north on Monday. (DriveBC)
1 airlifted to hospital after semi collides with 3 vehicles on Coquihalla

Harsaihaj (Har) Singh Thind was reported missing on June 29, 2023. (RCMP handout)
Chilliwack RCMP ask for help in finding missing 19-year-old man