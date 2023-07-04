UPDATE: Wildfire near Coquihalla Highway being held, caused by lightning

The blaze is close to Shea Lake

A wildfire has been reported close to Shea Lake near the Coquihalla Highway. (BC Wildfire Services)

UPDATE 7/5 7:00 a.m.

The Shea Lake wildfire is now being held, according to BC Wildfire Services, meaning its unlikely to spread.

Lightning caused the fire to ignite.

Original

A new wildfire has been discovered close to the Coquihalla Highway.

The blaze, currently sitting at 0.009 hectares, was found close to Shea Lake south of Merritt at 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

It is deemed out of control at this time and the cause is unknown.

READ MORE: Teenager dies following mountain biking crash at Big White

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayKelownaOkanagan