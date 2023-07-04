UPDATE: Wildfire near Coquihalla Highway being held, caused by lightning

UPDATE 7/5 7:00 a.m.
The Shea Lake wildfire is now being held, according to BC Wildfire Services, meaning its unlikely to spread.
Lightning caused the fire to ignite.
Original
A new wildfire has been discovered close to the Coquihalla Highway.
The blaze, currently sitting at 0.009 hectares, was found close to Shea Lake south of Merritt at 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.
It is deemed out of control at this time and the cause is unknown.
