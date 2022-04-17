DriveBC photo.

DriveBC photo.

Westbound Highway 1 traffic at complete standstill after multi-vehicle crash

4 cars reportedly involved in crash between Mt. Lehman and Bradner roads

Westbound Highway 1 traffic is at a complete standstill following a multi-vehicle crash in Abbotsford.

The incident occurred between Bradner Road and Mt. Lehman Road, and reportedly involves four vehicles.

DriveBC announced the news of the crash just after 1:45 p.m., noting that traffic was not moving, and warning people to take an alternative route.

Vehicles are backed up past Clearbrook Road. Many drivers are taking detours along Fraser Highway.

Emergency crews are currently en route, and major delays are expected, according to DriveBC.

abbotsfordcar crashTraffic

 

Google Maps screenshot taken at 1:56 p.m.

Google Maps screenshot taken at 1:56 p.m.

Previous story
William and Kate lead royals at Easter service; Queen Elizabeth absent

Just Posted

DriveBC photo.
Westbound Highway 1 traffic at complete standstill after multi-vehicle crash

Winds will sweep in from the northeast at 20 kilometres an hour around midnight on Monday, and stay through the day. File photo
Fraser Valley forecast: Warmer temperatures but mostly rain next week

Abbotsford Police (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following Saturday night crash in Abbotsford

John Redekop of Abbotsford is releasing his latest book, Mennonite in Motion. Two book launches take place on Saturday, April 23.
Abbotsford author John Redekop releases new book, Mennonite in Motion