Westbound crash on Highway 1 backed up Monday morning traffic

Motorists advised to expect delays as the incident west of Highway 13 and 264th blocked left lane

Traffic on slowed to a crawl Monday (July 11) in the westbound lane of Highway 1, after a crash was reported west of Highway 13 and 264th blocking the left lane, according to DriveBC.

Crews were on scene at about 8 a.m.

Motorists were advised to expect delays.

