After several robberies involving drugging, Surrey RCMP are warning people who use escorts to watch their drinks. (Stock photo)

Crime

Watch your drinks, police warn people who hire escorts in Lower Mainland

Surrey RCMP say several clients have been drugged and robbed in region

Police in Surrey are warning people who hire escorts to be extra diligent after receiving several reports of clients being drugged and robbed in the Lower Mainland.

Surrey RCMP say there have been “several instances” of people hiring an escort online, meeting at pre-arranged locations across the region, being drugged and waking up to find their belongings stolen.

“These occurrences are concerning as they pose a high risk to the health and safety of the individuals being drugged with unknown substances,” a Surrey RCMP release stated. “If you have been drugged, it is highly recommended that you seek medical assistance immediately.”

Police say if you choose to meet with unknown people like escorts, they recommend you:

• Maintain continuity of all food or beverages you consume to ensure that they have not been spiked

• Do not consume anything provided to you by the other person

• Do not use drugs or alcohol that can impair your ability to keep yourself safe

• Let a trusted person know where you are who can contact police should you not check in with them by a specified time

Police say they believe there are likely more victims who are reluctant to make a report but encourage anyone who has been a victim of a similar incident to contact their police of jurisdiction.


