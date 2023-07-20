Waste slowly being removed from Columbia Valley farm

Columbia Valley residents grew very concerned about a farm on Iverson Road that began accepting truckload after truckload of waste material in March of 2022. (submitted photo)

After more than a year of fighting, Columbia Valley residents are breathing a sigh of relief, sort of.

Waste materials are finally, slowly being removed from a property at 810 Iverson Road. The first of many, many truckloads loaded up and left June 28. Many, many more will be required in the weeks to come to get the estimated 14,000 tonnes off the farm.

But one month into the remediation, resident Darcy Henderson says the notion that the property is getting ‘cleaned up’ is a vast stretch.

“There have been about 20 truckloads since they started two weeks late (they were supposed to begin June 14),” she said. “The same intensity we saw delivering materials to the property last year sure is absent this year. It would be something to see them step up and take responsibility for the mess they are directly responsible for.”

The Iverson Road farm has been the centre of controversy since March of 2022 when up to 12 truckloads of waste material per day began arriving. The owner of the property, Bruce Vander Wyk, said it was compost intended to improve the yield of his land. He was working with Abbotsford-based Fraser Valley Renewables (FVR).

But Henderson and other alarmed neighbours took photos as the waste materials piled up, showing plenty of non-organics (ie plastics). They feared the property was being turned into a dump without proper permits, and materials would leach into the aquifer that supplies their drinking water. Over long months they fought, bringing their concerns to the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD), the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) and the provincial government’s environment ministry (MOE).

Henderson said Taryn Dixon, FVRD area H director, worked tirelessly to get the situation resolved. Along the way, the MOE issued warnings and orders to put something under the materials, to prevent leaching into soil, and put something over the materials, to prevent them from blowing away.

Contacted by The Progress, Dixon confirmed the waste removal began two weeks late.

“And it seems to be very slow, but I am pleased that it has started,” she said. “It took a huge amount of effort and work to get to this stage and I am thankful for the work of ALC and MOE.”

RELATED: FVRD looks at 2 plans for Columbia Valley farm that accepted contaminated waste materials

RELATED: Columbia Valley residents believe neighbour is turning property into garbage dump

Everything came to a head in early May when TerraWest Environmental Inc., a company hired by Vander Wyk, suggested forwarding an application through the FVRD to the ALC, allowing for non-farm use at the property. The plan would have seen the massive piles of waste staying on the property and getting screened to get rid of the non-organic materials.

TerraWest described phase one of the preferred plan as a “small scale pilot project” in which four to six weeks would be spent collecting baseline samples and screening one batch of materials to bring it up to the standards of class A compost. If that worked out, the remainder of the materials would be screened in a weather-dependent process that TerraWest estimated could take up to 18 weeks.

Whatever foreign material was sifted out, estimated at 285 tonnes, would have been taken to Chilliwack’s Bailey Landfill. FVRD shot that down in a binding vote on May 11.

Vander Wyk and FVR now have until May 31, 2024 to clear the property. Wherever the waste material is now going, it cannot end up at another site within the ALC.

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackwaste disposal