Strong wind and swelling waves are seen during a storm in Victoria, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Rain and gusty winds are forecast for several parts of B.C. May 17. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Warning issued as strong winds, heavy rainfall head for coastal B.C.

Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley to be hit Tuesday to Wednesday night

Environment Canada is warning coastal B.C. residents to prepare themselves for another bout of unseasonably cold weather.

People on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast and in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley can expect an unpleasant night and day of gusting winds and heavier-than-usual rain from Tuesday night until late Wednesday.

Environment Canada says those on the west side of the island and in higher terrains of the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound and the North Shore Mountains will be hit the hardest with 40 to 70 millimetres of rain. At 1,100 to 1,500 metres above sea level, residents will see snow instead.

The weather agency said its keeping its warning broad for now, as its unsure where exactly the heaviest of winds will strike.

“As the storm nears and wind speeds and total precipitation amounts become more certain, warnings may be issued,” it said.

