Visits suspended at Abbotsford prison while search is conducted

Visits have been temporarily suspended at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford while staff conduct a search.

A press release from Correction Service Canada (CSC) says a lockdown was put in place Friday (Sept. 23) at the medium-security federal prison.

A search was ordered “to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates,” the release states.

“Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so. Visits have been suspended until the search is complete.”

The CSC says it works in partnership with the police “to take action against those those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”

RELATED: Over $280K in contraband seized at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford

prison