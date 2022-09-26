Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford (Abbotsford News file photo)

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford (Abbotsford News file photo)

Visits suspended at Abbotsford prison while search is conducted

Lockdown put in place Friday at Matsqui Institution

Visits have been temporarily suspended at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford while staff conduct a search.

A press release from Correction Service Canada (CSC) says a lockdown was put in place Friday (Sept. 23) at the medium-security federal prison.

A search was ordered “to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates,” the release states.

“Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so. Visits have been suspended until the search is complete.”

The CSC says it works in partnership with the police “to take action against those those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”

RELATED: Over $280K in contraband seized at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford

prison

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wildfire smoke wafting back into the ‘Wack and Fraser Valley
Next story
VIDEO: Fraser Valley parents renew plea for tips as daughter missing after five years

Just Posted

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford (Abbotsford News file photo)
Visits suspended at Abbotsford prison while search is conducted

Smoke blanketed the mountains to the southeast of Chilliwack in the morning of Sept. 26, 2022 due to wildfires in Washington State. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Wildfire smoke wafting back into the ‘Wack and Fraser Valley

Fire on Monte Vista Drive caused by pot of oil on stove igniting. (Jennifer Feinberg/Chilliwack Progress file)
Neighbours smash front windows to save Chilliwack man from fire

Taylor Richardson’s winds up for a shot during Canada West soccer action in Abbotsford on Friday (Sept. 23). (Jordie Arthur/UFV Cascades)
Winless weekend for UFV soccer teams

Pop-up banner image