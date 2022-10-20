VIDEO: Thousands honour Const. Shaelyn Yang killed in line of duty

First responders line the streets in Burnaby as the body of Const. Shaelyn Yang is transported to Burnaby Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (James Smith/Black Press Media)First responders line the streets in Burnaby as the body of Const. Shaelyn Yang is transported to Burnaby Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (James Smith/Black Press Media)
First responders line the streets in Burnaby as the body of Const. Shaelyn Yang is transported to Burnaby Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (James Smith/Black Press Media)First responders line the streets in Burnaby as the body of Const. Shaelyn Yang is transported to Burnaby Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (James Smith/Black Press Media)
First responders line the streets in Burnaby as the body of Const. Shaelyn Yang is transported to Burnaby Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (James Smith/Black Press Media)First responders line the streets in Burnaby as the body of Const. Shaelyn Yang is transported to Burnaby Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (James Smith/Black Press Media)
First responders line the streets in Burnaby as the body of Const. Shaelyn Yang is transported to Burnaby Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (James Smith/Black Press Media)First responders line the streets in Burnaby as the body of Const. Shaelyn Yang is transported to Burnaby Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (James Smith/Black Press Media)
First responders line the streets in Burnaby as the body of Const. Shaelyn Yang is transported to Burnaby Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (James Smith/Black Press Media)First responders line the streets in Burnaby as the body of Const. Shaelyn Yang is transported to Burnaby Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (James Smith/Black Press Media)
First responders line the streets in Burnaby as the body of Const. Shaelyn Yang is transported to Burnaby Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (James Smith/Black Press Media)First responders line the streets in Burnaby as the body of Const. Shaelyn Yang is transported to Burnaby Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (James Smith/Black Press Media)

Thousands of first responders gathered in Burnaby Thursday (Oct. 20) to honour 31-year-old Const. Shaelyn Yang, just two days after she was fatally stabbed while on duty.

Police, paramedics, firefighters and others lined the streets marking the route between Vancouver General Hospital and Burnaby Hospital as Yang’s body was transported between the two facilities.

Jongwon Ham, 37, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Yang’s death. He remains in police custody in hospital recovering from wounds related to being shot.

The incident remains under investigation, both by police but also the Independent Investigations Office.

Yang is the fifth officer to be killed while on duty this month. She had been an RCMP officer for just three years.

READ MORE: 1st-degree murder charge laid in killing of Burnaby Const. Shaelyn Yang

ALSO READ: B.C. Taiwanese Canadian community pays tribute to slain RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UK’s Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority
Next story
Almost 8M Canadians have high blood pressure – and that number is rising

Just Posted

Abbotsford Police are asking for footage from area where crash took place on Oct. 20 at about 2:30 p.m. (File photo)
85-year-old pedestrian airlifted after being struck by vehicle in Abbotsford

Abbotsford’s Andrew Fontaine, 20, was last seen on Oct. 9 and is considered missing. (Abbotsford Police handout)
Police seek public’s help in locating missing Abbotsford man, Andrew Fontaine

Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer spoke outside the Abbotsford Law Courts on Oct. 12 prior to their sentencing. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Two Abbotsford hog-farm protesters appeal their convictions

(Provincial Court of B.C. photo)
Chilliwack judge gives suspended sentence to man who broke into Abbotsford Esso