A small wildfire sparked in Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam on Saturday (Oct. 1), forcing it to close temporarily. (@MetroVancouver/Twitter)

VIDEO: Small wildfire closes Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam

Fire under control at two hectares

Minnekhada Regional Park in Coquitlam remains closed Sunday (Oct. 2) morning, as fire fighters work to contain a small blaze that sparked the day before.

Crews were quick to attend to the wildfire Saturday morning, fighting it both from the ground and with helicopters from above. The BC Wildfire Service says the now two-hectare blaze is under control, but that the park remains closed to ensure public safety and to give crews room to work.

The District of Metro Vancouver has not said when the park is expected to re-open, but that it will stay closed for at least Sunday morning. It’s asked people to avoid the area.

B.C. Wildfires 2022

