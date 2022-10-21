VIDEO: RV driver loses both left wheels on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

Incident caught on security camera appeared to end without crash or injuries

When the driver of a large RV on Highway 1 lost two of his or her four wheels on Thursday, the incident could have been a lot worse.

Security cameras at Contact Security on Yale Road West are aimed at different spots on Highway 1, and on Oct. 20 caught the action.

A large RV towing a vehicle is seen heading eastbound underneath the Evans Road overpass when it happens. Both the front and rear left wheels come off the vehicle and continue rolling down the road.

Luckily, the driver was able to safely steer the older RV to the right shoulder. One wheel is seen hitting the centre cable barrier that divides the traffic, and the other continues out of view.

Two other drivers are seen slowing down behind the RV safely avoiding an accident.

Contact’s manager Erik Devisser shared the video on Twitter, and it’s not the first time his cameras have captured some drama.

A year ago he shared a video of a driver doing a U-turn and then proceeding to drive east in the westbound lanes. Shortly after there were reports of two vehicles in different locations in the ditch on the highway.

Devisser also posted 17 dramatic still images from the smoky skies in October.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Pickup going wrong way on Highway 1 in Chilliwack Friday morning

READ MORE: PHOTOS: 17 images of Chilliwack’s smoky skies in October

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

editor@theprogress.com

TransCanadavideo