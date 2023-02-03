A man robbed a vape store in Abbotsford on Jan. 14. (Screenshot from video)

Video released of man robbing Abbotsford vape store at gunpoint

Police ask for public’s help to identify suspect from incident on Jan. 14

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) has released a video in hopes of identifying the suspect in a robbery that occurred Jan. 14 at a vape shop.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the APD, said the incident took place at about 9:30 p.m. in the 31700 block of South Fraser Way.

He said a man entered the store, showed a gun, and walked away after getting cash and merchandise. The store clerk was not injured, Walker said.

The suspect is described as a white man who was wearing all-black clothing, distinct tan-colored shoes, and carrying a green cloth bag from the Dollarama store.

Major crime investigators are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage from anyone travelling in the area been 9 and 10 p.m. on the day of the robbery. Those who can help are asked to call the APD at t 604-859-5225.

The suspect in the robbery of an Abbotsford vape store on Jan. 14 was wearing tan-coloured shoes.

The suspect in the robbery of an Abbotsford vape store on Jan. 14 loaded items into a green Dollarama store cloth bag. (Screenshot from video)

