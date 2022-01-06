Abbotsford’s Debbie Blumauer is a volunteer site supervisor for the Canadian Red Cross, and is featured in a video on the organization’s YouTube channel about the flooding that took place in late 2021. (YouTube screenshot)

VIDEO: Red Cross flooding video features Abbotsford volunteer site supervisor

Video is one of many on organization’s YouTube channel that features flooding

A new video from the Canadian Red Cross shows some of the devastating impacts of the Abbotsford flooding.

The video is narrated by Abbotsford resident Debbie Blumauer, who is also a volunteer site supervisor for Red Cross.

“You never want to respond to any kind of a disaster,” she says. “But this one is unique in that it’s my hometown. My children grew up here.”

She says that it has been an honour to help her own community. The video is just over a minute long and shows videos and photos from the flooding at farms, as well as footage from an evacuation reception centre.

Red Cross published the video on their YouTube channel, which is filled with other timely videos with tips for people affected by disasters like flooding. Some of the titles include How to Build an Emergency Kit on a Budget, How to Tackle the Fridge After a Power Outage, and many others.

