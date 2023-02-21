Police were called to the 26700 block of 30A Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, to investigate a report of a distraught man. After a four-hour standoff, the incident ended peacefully with one person transported to hospital for ‘further assessment.’(Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Police were called to the 26700 block of 30A Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, to investigate a report of a distraught man. After a four-hour standoff, the incident ended peacefully with one person transported to hospital for ‘further assessment.’(Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Police standoff ends peacefully in Aldergrove

Officers were called to investigate report of distraught man

Police are releasing few details about an overnight four-hour standoff in Aldergrove that ended peacefully.

Cpl. Craig van Herk, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP, said police were called to the 26700 block of 30A Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, to investigate a report of a distraught man.

After about four hours, the incident ended “with no serious injuries” reported and one person being transported to hospital for “further assessment,” van Herk said.

“There was no threat to the public,” van Herk added.

Police were called to the 26700 block of 30A Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, to investigate a report of a distraught man. After a four-hour standoff, the incident ended peacefully with one person transported to hospital for ‘further assessment.’(Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Police were called to the 26700 block of 30A Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, to investigate a report of a distraught man. After a four-hour standoff, the incident ended peacefully with one person transported to hospital for ‘further assessment.’(Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A Langley Advance Times freelancer reported multiple police units on the scene, including an armoured vehicle and what appeared to be heavily-armed members of the RCMP Emergency Response Team.

READ ALSO: Person of interest identified in Aldergrove house fire

READ ALSO: VIDEO: ‘Transient’ caused Aldergrove restaurant fire: investigators

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveLangleyRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Farnworth says ‘just nonsense’ Surrey policing decision delay leading to massive tax increase
Next story
VIDEO: Seattle becomes first U.S. city to ban caste discrimination

Just Posted

Three Abbotsford teams have qualified to compete in the 3A senior girls basketball provincials, which runs from March 1 to 4 at the Langley Events Centre.
Abbotsford senior girls basketball team receive seeding ahead of provincial tournament

Abbotsford lawyer Randle Howarth has been suspended for 10 weeks for the inappropriate use of a trust account. (Black Press Media file photo)
Abbotsford lawyer suspended for using trust account to deposit Surrey sawmill funds

Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens speaks during a press conference on Feb. 23, flanked by Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair (left) and Taleeb Noormohamed, MP for Vancouver Granville and Chair of the Liberal Pacific Caucus Chair. (Photo: City of Abbotsford)
Federal disaster aid program for 2021 B.C. floods now tops $1 billion

Ledgeview Golf Club will be hosting an RBC Canadian Open qualifier on May 12. (File photo)
Abbotsford’s Ledgeview Golf Club hosting RBC Canadian Open qualifier