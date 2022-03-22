VIDEO: One dead after early morning crash east of Mission

Shane MacKichan photos.

One person is dead after a pickup truck crashed into a tree along Lougheed Highway, east of Mission, on March 22.

The black pickup truck was heading westbound at around 7:30 a.m. when it slammed into a tree near the intersection with Waring Road, midway between Deroche and Dewdney.

The passenger was declared dead on scene by emergency crews, while the driver escaped with only minor injuries, according to a source who attended the crash site.

RCMP Highway Patrol, along with the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) were on scene for several hours investigating the incident.

Emergency scanners reported that one person was trapped in the vehicle shortly after the crash, and a Medevac was requested for an airlift, but it was called off shortly afterwards.

The road remains closed in both directions. Traffic is being re-directed.

The Record has reached out to the Mission RCMP for more details.

