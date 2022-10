Siemens discusses his big win and future plans in his role as mayor after win on Saturday

Newly elected mayor Ross Siemens speaks to The News after his win. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Ross Siemens is the new mayor of Abbotsford and spoke to the Abbotsford News moments after being declared the winner.

Siemens earned a total of 16,037 votes or 64.41 per cent. He more than doubled second place finisher Manjit Sohi, who earned 7,705 votes or 30.95 per cent.

David Pellikaan collected 627 votes for third place, while Troy Gaspar earned 529 votes to place fourth.

abbotsfordElection 2022