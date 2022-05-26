Fire engulfed at least four vehicles at Aberdeen Mall on May 25, 2022. (Dave Eagles/KTW)

VIDEO: Multiple vehicles catch fire at Kamloops mall

Blaze began in cargo-laden truck outside Aberdeen Mall May 25

  • May. 26, 2022 9:30 a.m.
  • News

–– Kamloops This Week

Firefighters were called to Aberdeen Mall on Wednesday afternoon (May 25) for a report of a Dodge Ram pickup truck fully engulfed in flames.

When they arrived, they found at least three other vehicles also on fire and got to work dousing the flames. The truck had cargo tied down in the bed of the vehicle.

The blaze was near the mall’s main entrance, in front of Chatters Hair Salon, at the Hillside Way (east) entrance.

There has been no word so far on a cause or if there were any injuries.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
Homicide team investigating fatal assault outside Sevenoaks mall in Abbotsford
Next story
Construction on controversial $789M Royal BC Museum replacement set to start in September

Just Posted

Police were at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre on Wednesday night (May 25) after a fatal assault occurred. (Photo by Shane MacKichan)
Homicide team investigating fatal assault outside Sevenoaks mall in Abbotsford

Dash-cam footage released by the Abbotsford Police Department shows two drivers speeding along McCallum Road on June 4, 2021. (Screengrab from video)
Footage released of 2 drivers going 97 km/h over speed limit in Abbotsford

web
‘Communication failure’ caused Olympic-sized pool of waste to spill from Mission sewage project

The Abbotsford campus of University of the Fraser Valley. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
UFV receives $90K in scholarship funding for STEM programs