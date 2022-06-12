VIDEO: Mission’s 26th annual Fraser Valley Children’s Festival at Heritage Park

After nearly two years of a virtual version, the 26th annual Fraser Valley Children’s Festival was attended by thousands of parents and kids on Sunday, June 12.

Music, games, art, food, fairies, acrobats, dancers, and animals were keeping everyone busy with entertainment.

Nancy Arcand, executive director of the Mission Arts Council said it’s hard to get an exact figure, but by counting the amount of vehicles parked throughout the day, she estimates over 5,000 people attended – “easy,” she said.

“So happy to be back, and I think everybody else is really happy to be here too judging by the crowds,” Arcand said. “I absolutely love this festival … partly because I love getting dressed up. And I always do, you get to be a kid for the day.”

She was wearing a blue butterfly costume.

The festival began as the Children’s Art Festival in 1985 on a small scale at the Fraser River Heritage Park with about 400 attendees. It was the brainchild of another Mission Arts Council executive director at the time, Peggy Staber.

Today it offers free activities to the community and is the only family oriented festival in town, Arcand said. She said this year is smaller venue wise, but larger when considering the turnout.

“It really means a lot for the community,” she said. When asked if she plans to keep putting it on, Arcand said “Absolutely.”

