A man has been arrested after a chaotic series of events Wednesday (June 1, 2022) that ended with one man being stabbed in a Vancouver gas station. (Screenshot from Reddit)

VIDEO: Man with large blade attacks another in morning stabbing at Vancouver gas station

A man suffered non-life threatening injuries, police say

One man is in hospital and another arrested after a stabbing at a Vancouver gas station, with the disturbing events caught on video by a witness.

Vancouver police have confirmed to Black Press Media that the attack happened at Hastings and Skeena streets Wednesday morning (June 1).

Video posted on online forum Reddit shows a man holding a large blade running through the gas station parking lot as onlookers yell for him to stay back.

The man can be heard saying “they are going to kill me anyway, I’m going down.”

The victim can also be heard screaming in pain as the man attempts to leave on a motorcycle before he lies down on the street with his hands out.

Police say the man was arrested, and more details will soon be released.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cops and CourtsCrimeVancouver

Previous story
New air quality awareness signage installed at park in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Renowned composer/singer A.R. Rahman performs at Abbotsford Centre on July 15.
Award-winning singer/composer A.R. Rahman announced for Abbotsford Centre

Patricia Ross (left), vice chair of the Fraser Valley Regional District Board, views the new air quality signage at Mill Lake Park in Abbotsford with a local family. (FVRD photo)
New air quality awareness signage installed at park in Abbotsford

Kids’ summer camps in Abbotsford offer several activities, including swimming. A local company is sponsoring 30 kids to attend the camps for free. (Stock photo from Pixabay)
Local business sponsors 30 kids for Abbotsford summer camps

New tenants for Chilliwack Mall announced by SmartCentres Chilliwack. (SmartCentres Chilliwack)
New tenants coming to revamped Chilliwack Mall will see restaurants, retail