VanPress workers show off the finished product. (Ken Goudswaard/Abbotsford News)

VIDEO: Inside the facility that prints The Abbotsford News

Take a tour inside VanPress – the Burnaby printing facility that brings the newspaper to you

As part of the 100th anniversary of The Abbotsford News and our special commemorative issue, staff from The News visited the press.

Located in Burnaby, VanPress is a division of Black Press that specializes in the printing of commercial flyers as well as daily and weekly newspapers like The Abbotsford News.

The Abbotsford News is produced using a Goss Community press each week and it takes about three hours to complete. For example, a 64-page Abbotsford News would require approximately 118,000 square metres of paper.

The press is inside a 31,500 sq ft building built in 2005. There are a total of 70 employees and the presses operate 24 hours a a day for six days a week.

The building has five loading bays; one at grade and four equipped with dock levelers and has an eight-foot wide canopy over the loading area.

Van Press produces TV guides, community and daily newspapers, newspaper inserts, retail flyers, rec and college/university course guides and many other products.

For more information, visit vanpressprinters.com.

To view our 100th commemorative issue online, click here.

