Surveillance footage captured a dark sedan (top of photo) as it struck a female pedestrian (the white glowing figure just to the left of the signage) on Sept. 20 in Abbotsford. (Screenshot from video)

VIDEO: Hit-and-run collision in Abbotsford injures pedestrian

Police seek public’s help to identify vehicle involved in incident on Sept. 20

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help to identify the car and/or driver involved in a recent hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian.

APD media officer Sgt. Paul Walker said the incident occurred just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 on George Ferguson Way at Nelson Place.

He said an eastbound dark sedan struck a 21-year-old woman and then drove away. The woman had injuries that were not life-threatening.

ALSO SEE: Online campaign raises funds for Abbotsford man seriously injured in hit-and-run

Walker said the investigation is continuing with the APD general investigation section, with the assistance of patrol officers.

A video released by the APD captures the moment that the woman was hit by the vehicle.

Police are asking that any witnesses and or those with dashcam footage from the area just before and after the collision contact the APD at 604-859-5225.

