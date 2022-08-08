VIDEO: Highlights of Abbotsford Airshow’s static display

300,000-square-foot diplay on airport’s tarmac featured dozens of civilian and military aircraft

Miss the 2022 Abbotsford International Airshow this year? Want to catch a glimpse of the 300,000-square-foot static display?

Watch the video below.

abbotsford

Previous story
Two die in Abbotsford when stolen car crashes during police pursuit

Just Posted

A fatal crash occurred Sunday afternoon in the 31900 block of Maclure Road in Abbotsford while police were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle. (Facebook photo)
Two die in Abbotsford when stolen car crashes during police pursuit

VIDEO: Highlights of Abbotsford Airshow’s static display

Patrick Penner / Abby News photos
PHOTOS: Abbotsford Airshow’s reboot a success after 3-year hiatus

Members of the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA) gathered for the Summer Faire event, hosted by the local branch called the Shire of Lionsdale, on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at Atchelitz Hall in Chilliwack. The event featured archery, thrown weapons, rapier fighting, armoured combat and the Bardic arts. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Re-creating the past as folks step back 100s of years with Summer Faire in Chilliwack