Community partners in Water-Safety Video Project include Nathan Friesen, and Ellen Dyck (Chilliwack Search and Rescue), Lauren Janzen (Chilliwack YMCA), Kirk Dzaman (Cultus Lake Park Board), Kimiko Hirakido, (Lifesaving Society of BC/Yukon), Leanna Kemp, (Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce), Danae Vandop (Main Beach Boats) photographed at Cultus Lake on Aug. 10, 2023. (Jennifer Feinberg photo/ Chilliwack Progress file)

VIDEO: First water-safety video message from Chilliwack partners is out

First video in Chilliwack Chamber-led series tackles non-motorized boat safety

Getting vital water-safety information out to the public is the goal of a new video series.

The first video has been released by Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce and its community partners, with tips and tricks focused on non-motorized boat safety.

Partners came together recently to film the video series at Cultus Lake, in the wake of four fatal drownings, and one non-fatal incident in less than two months in the Chilliwack area.

Project partners in the chamber-led initiative include Main Beach Boats, Cultus Lake Marina, Chilliwack Search and Rescue, Chilliwack YMCA, Lifesaving Society of B.C./Yukon, and Cultus Lake Park Board.

The series includes revealing stats like this one: 78 per cent of drowning deaths from boating accidents in B.C. were a result of “not wearing a PFD or life jacket,” according to Kimiko Hirakida, program manager of Lifesaving Society B.C. branch. “You’d never get in your car without clicking in your seatbelt, so click your life jacket on.”

The Chilliwack Progress will be sharing each video in the water-safety series as they are released, so stayed tuned to www.theprogress.com

RELATED: Chilliwack partners come together to film water-safety series

