VIDEO: Chilliwack firefighters dispatched to barn fire on Carey Road

Blaze on rural property in chicken barn near the Fraser River

Chilliwack fire crews battled a barn fire on Carey Road in a rural area of the city near the Fraser River Wednesday early afternoon.

Crews from most halls were dispatched just before noon, and second alarm was issued shortly after noon.

When the first crew arrived there was a report of a double decker chicken barn half involved with heavy smoke and flame visible.

Firefighters were looking to protect adjacent buildings from the fire.

There was no word immediately if there were animals in the barn at the time.

READ MORE: UPDATE w/ VIDEO: Chickens killed in fire that destroyed Chilliwack barn Tuesday

