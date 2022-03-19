VIDEO: Chilliwack family in Ukraine helping to distribute 120 tonnes of food to war-torn areas

‘I’m still in awe of what God is doing through so many Ukrainian people here’ – Chad Martz

Chad Martz of Chilliwack who works for Hungry For Life International in a video update about their contribution to the war effort in Ukraine posted online on March 16, 2022. (Chad Martz Facebook)

Chilliwack’s Chad Martz gave his weekly video update on Wednesday from his home in western Ukraine where he said with volunteers through his organization Hungry For Life International have collected and shipped 120 tonnes of food to people in need.

“It’s just mind boggling the amount of help we have been able to get to people,” Martz said in the video posted on Facebook on March 16.

“I’m still in awe of what God is doing through so many Ukrainian people here.”

Martz, his wife Mary and 17-year-old daughter Tatyana live in western Ukraine where Chad and Mary work for Chilliwack-based Christian charity Hungry For Life International.

The Martz family have been on the front lines of finding and providing food and shelter for hundreds of refugees fleeing Russian missiles and tanks in the eastern parts of Ukraine.

Two days prior he said they had 15 people in their house overnight, and now they are looking to find more longer-term solutions for those who cannot get across the border into EU countries and for those who “just don’t want to leave the country.”

While his March 16 message had a more positive tone, including clips of his tour of the warehouse they are using to collect and distribute supplies, Martz said the need is still great.

“The need hasn’t changed,” he said. “It hasn’t gone down, it has only increased but the response we’ve been able to have was able to increase with the contributions that we have had.”

If anyone wants to help out Hungry for Life International is located at 45950 Alexander Ave. and the website is www.hungryforlife.org. Chad said 100 per cent of donations go to the front lines, they don’t take a cut for office expenses.

