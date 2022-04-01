Abbotsford McDonald’s team members celebrate the grand re-opening of the location at 32983 South Fraser Way. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

VIDEO: Abbotsford McDonald’s hosts grand re-opening

Oldest location in Abbotsford receives interior makeover

The oldest McDonald’s location in Abbotsford has received a major makeover and on Friday (April 1) it was a time to celebrate for owners Sid and Daphne Johnson.

The restaurant at 32983 South Fraser Way first opened in the mid-1970s and for the past 11 years the Johnsons have operated the location and five others across Abbotsford.

The grand re-opening allowed the public to see the new interior of the restaurant, including private booths and table service available through the McDonald’s Canada app. The decor style is known as “lim” and features a number of unique wall art with an urban feel. The new refresh also has updated the location with all the latest McDonald’s technology.

This is the first McDonald’s in British Columbia with a “lim” interior and celebration in-store runs until Sunday (April 3).

Friday also was an opportunity to celebrate a significant combined milestone for four employees at the store.

There’s April, the operations supervisor who supports all of Sid and Daphne’s restaurants, Connie, a breakfast opener and swing manager and Gurtej, a long-standing team leader. Between this trio and the Johnson’s, there’s over 100 years of service with McDonald’s. Sid began working at McDonald’s at the age of 15 and is celebrating his 40th anniversary with the company later this year.

The location celebrated both the re-opening and the employee milestones with a large cake that they passed out to employees and guests.

There are additional plans to complete work on the play area, but there have been delays due to the pandemic.

