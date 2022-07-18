A mid-sized SUV was on fire earlier this afternoon in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

VIDEO: Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services battle vehicle blaze

Car ablaze on Monday afternoon on Southdale Crescent off of South Fraser Way

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services successfully put out a vehicle on fire earlier today in west Abbotsford.

The front half of a dark coloured mid-sized SUV was completely ablaze for several minutes at around 1:45 p.m. on Monday (July 18) afternoon on Southdale Crescent, just off of South Fraser Way.

AFRS arrived minutes later to battle and put out the fire. Officer from the Abbotsford Police Deparment also were on scene to provide an assistance.

The investigation is ongoing. More to come.

abbotsford

