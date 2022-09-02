A compactor at the rear of Sevenoaks Shopping Centre outside The Bay was set on fire on Friday (Sept. 2) morning. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

VIDEO: Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service fights fire outside Sevenoaks Shopping Centre

Four fire trucks battle blaze that lit up a contractor on Friday morning

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service and the Abbotsford Police Department were on scene at the loading dock of The Bay at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre after a fire on Friday (Sept. 2).

Firefighters battled a blaze that originated near a compactor, with the compactor suffering significant fire damage. A total of four AFRS fire trucks were on scene, as well as several APD vehicles.

There are no reported injuries from the fire and the cause is not yet known.

The City of Abbotsford stated that just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, AFRS was called with a report of a fire at the 32900 block (Sevenoaks Shopping Centre).

According to the city, AFRS crews were able to contain the fire that had a trash compactor fully involved upon arrival.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Abbotsford fire crews battle house fire in east Abbotsford

abbotsfordBreaking Newsfire

 

