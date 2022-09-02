VIDEO: Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service fights fire outside Sevenoaks Shopping Centre

Four fire trucks battle blaze that lit up a contractor on Friday morning

A compactor at the rear of Sevenoaks Shopping Centre outside The Bay was set on fire on Friday (Sept. 2) morning. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service and the Abbotsford Police Department were on scene at the loading dock of The Bay at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre after a fire on Friday (Sept. 2).

Firefighters battled a blaze that originated near a compactor, with the compactor suffering significant fire damage. A total of four AFRS fire trucks were on scene, as well as several APD vehicles.

Major @AbbotsfordFire presence at @shopsevenoaks behind The Bay. Person on scene states that a compactor at the back was set on fire pic.twitter.com/pfZYrse99P — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) September 2, 2022

There are no reported injuries from the fire and the cause is not yet known.

The City of Abbotsford stated that just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, AFRS was called with a report of a fire at the 32900 block (Sevenoaks Shopping Centre).

According to the city, AFRS crews were able to contain the fire that had a trash compactor fully involved upon arrival.

